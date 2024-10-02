At Shul? This Is What You Should Do If You Hear A Siren

As part of the preparations for Rosh Hashanah, the Home Front Command is urging the public to stay alert and familiarize themselves with the guidelines.

Capt. (res.) Doni Cohen, the head of the Religious-Chareidi division in the Home Front Command’s public awareness department, explains that three days during which the Shomrei Shabbos public is disconnected from communication tools is a significant challenge, and the public needs to prepare accordingly.

“First of all, it’s important for people to be aware of the guidelines in the case of a siren during tefillos at shul,” Cohen began. “Mispallelim should use their judgment to decide whether they can safely move to a protected space without causing overcrowding at the entrance of the shul. If it’s not possible to safely evacuate to a protected area, mispallelim should crouch down as much as possible to distance themselves from the windows.”

Additionally, the Home Front Command is calling the public to keep a radio on one of the quiet channels over the Chag, noting that besides warnings that can be received over the Chag and Shabbos, the Home Front Command will break into the quiet frequencies if life-saving instructions are required.

The Home Front Command emphasizes that it’s very important to follow the guidelines as its policy is based on intelligence assessments and professional expertise and therefore should be regarded with seriousness and responsiblity. In areas where there are restrictions on gatherings, the congregations should adhere to the numbers and not exceed them.

In many communities in the north, gatherings of only up to 10 people are allowed outside and up to 150 inside a building. “We expect the public to familiarize themselves with the restrictions and act accordingly to protect our lives and the lives of our family members,” officials from the Home Front Command said.

“Anyone planning to be in the north during the Chag must ensure that there won’t be a gathering exceeding the permitted number at places of tefillah. I urge people to comply,” Cohen emphasized. “Continue to show responsibility and be aware of the situation on the ground. For example, at the Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai site in Meron, gatherings of more than 150 people are not allowed. The police are deployed on the roads and are enforcing the defense policy in the area for the safety of citizens.”

