GROUND WAR UNDERWAY: IDF Tanks Cross Into Lebanon

U.S. officials have confirmed that the IDF has entered southern Lebanon and initiated limited ground operations targeting Hezbollah positions near the border.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Israel informed the U.S. about the raids, which he said were described as “limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border.”

This is the first IDF ground operation in Lebanon since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

YWN reminds our readers to remain mindful of the “fog of war,” as an overwhelming amount of conflicting and false information is bound to surface during in the coming hours and days. In the chaos of the Israel-Hezbollah war, details often shift rapidly, and initial reports can be inaccurate or misleading. It is crucial to stay cautious and verify information before sharing or drawing conclusions.

