IDF ANNOUNCES GROUND WAR IN LEBANON; TROOPS OPERATING IN LEBANESE VILLAGES

The IDF’s long-awaited incursion into Lebanon to root out Hezbollah from the border with Israel is underway, coming on the heels of thunder-and-lightning operations by Israel that has killed and injured thousands of terrorists, and decimated its military command.

The IDF announced Monday night it has initiated limited, localized, and targeted ground raids against Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon. The raids, which began several hours ago, focus on specific locations near the border that pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel.

The IDF’s operations are based on precise intelligence and target Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in villages close to the border. These raids are part of a broader strategy laid out by the General Staff and Northern Command, for which IDF troops have been training and preparing in recent months.

In addition to ground forces, the Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are providing support with precise strikes on military targets in the region. The raids are being conducted as part of “Operation Northern Arrows,” a coordinated effort to neutralize threats from Hezbollah while combat continues in Gaza and other arenas.

The decision to initiate these operations was made by the political echelon, and the IDF has emphasized that they will continue to assess the situation as the operation unfolds.

The military remains committed to achieving its war objectives, ensuring the defense of Israeli citizens, and facilitating the safe return of northern Israel’s residents to their homes.

YWN reminds our readers to remain mindful of the “fog of war,” as an overwhelming amount of conflicting and false information is bound to surface during in the coming hours and days.

In the chaos of war, particularly in the early hours and days, details often shift rapidly, and initial reports can be inaccurate or misleading. It is crucial to stay cautious and verify information before sharing or drawing conclusions.

