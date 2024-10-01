WATCH: IDF Releases Footage Of The 98th Division Preparing To Enter Lebanon

The IDF’s 98th Divison, which includes soldiers from the Paratrooper, Commando, and the 7th Brigades, entered Lebanon overnight Monday after training for weeks at the northern border.

The elite division was transferred from the battle in Gaza to lead the incursion into Lebanon.

On Tuesday morning, the IDF released footage of the soldiers’ preparations for the launch of the operation.

The IDF spokesperson stated: “After operating in Gaza, where the soldiers of the 98th Division gained skills and operational experience, they moved north and are now conducting limited, localized, targeted operations that began last night.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)