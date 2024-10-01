Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: IDF Releases Footage Of The 98th Division Preparing To Enter Lebanon


The IDF’s 98th Divison, which includes soldiers from the Paratrooper, Commando, and the 7th Brigades, entered Lebanon overnight Monday after training for weeks at the northern border.

The elite division was transferred from the battle in Gaza to lead the incursion into Lebanon.

On Tuesday morning, the IDF released footage of the soldiers’ preparations for the launch of the operation.

The IDF spokesperson stated: “After operating in Gaza, where the soldiers of the 98th Division gained skills and operational experience, they moved north and are now conducting limited, localized, targeted operations that began last night.”

 (YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERRIFIED: Visibly Sweating New Hezbollah Leader Insists They’re Ready For An IDF Ground Invasion

Convicted Felon Ehud Olmert Says Lebanon Ground Operation “Will Not Resolve The [Hezbollah] Issue”

TEARS FOR TERRORISTS: “I Wish I Could Sacrifice My Children To Have Nasrallah Back”

WATCH: Netanyahu Appeals To Iranians: “Your Leaders Don’t Care About You”

Report: US Aiding Israel To Prepare For Major Iranian Retaliatory Attack

Report: IDF Special Forces Entered Hezbollah Tunnels Ahead Of Ground Operation

Hamas Leader In Lebanon, UNWRA Employee, Eliminated In IDF Strike

FIRST STRIKE IN HEART OF BEIRUT: IDF Eliminates Three PLO Leaders

Pindrus: “The Funds You Cut To Yeshivos Is Exactly The Amount Moody’s Downgraded”

Cleveland Hatzalah Participates In MCI Drill At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport [PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network