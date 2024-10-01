TEL AVIV AREA UNDER FIRE: Hezbollah Fires Barrage At Central Israel, 2 Wounded After Rocket Hits Highway

Sirens blared in dozens of cities in the Tel Aviv and Sharon areas, including Tel Aviv, Ramat HaSharon, Kfar Saba, Herzliya, and Ra’anana as well as in yishuvim in the Shomron after Hezbollah fired a rocket barrage at central Israel on Tuesday morning.

Residents heard the sounds of loud booms as several rockets fell. Other rockets were intercepted.

One of the rockets hit a highway near the Choreshim Interchange on Route 6, moderately injuring a bus driver in his 50s from shrapnel and lightly injuring a 31-year-old driver of a private car. Several people also suffered from shock.

MDA paramedics said: “We arrived at the scene and saw signs of an impact on the road, with a bus pulled over to the side and its windows shattered from shrapnel. The bus driver, a 54-year-old man, was fully conscious and had shrapnel wounds on his head and chest. Shrapnel apparently penetrated the bus door. While we were carrying out rescue operations, we provided medical treatment to the driver, and after he was extricated, we transferred him to an MDA ambulance and transported him to the hospital in stable condition. MDA teams on-site are also treating several victims of shock. There were about 10 passengers on the bus, and the incident could have ended much more severely.”

The other victim was also treated by MDA paramedics and evacuated to the hospital

The rocket impact caused a fire to break out next to the highway:

Police officers and bomb sappers were quickly deployed to impact sites and searched for shrapnel remnants to remove any further risk to the public. Shrapnel was found in Ramat HaSharon and in several areas in Kfar Saba. B’Chasdei Hashem no injuries in these areas were reported.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)