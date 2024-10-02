MOVING VIDEO: Soldiers Listen To Tefilla & Shofar Blowing Before Entering Lebanon

All of Klal Yisrael is davening for the safety of IDF soldiers who entered Lebanon overnight Monday to continue Israel’s mission to decimate Hezbollah and protect the residents of Israel.

Before entering southern Lebanon, the commander of the 7th Armored Brigade, Capt. Rabbi Moshe Chaim Makamel, recited a tefilla for Siyata Dishmaya and blew the shofar.

The 7th Brigade, the oldest armored brigade in the IDF, is part of the Northern Command and operates Merkava Mark IV tanks. It is part of the elite 98th Division which was transferred from Gaza to lead the incursion into Lebanon.

