Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

MOVING VIDEO: Soldiers Listen To Tefilla & Shofar Blowing Before Entering Lebanon


All of Klal Yisrael is davening for the safety of IDF soldiers who entered Lebanon overnight Monday to continue Israel’s mission to decimate Hezbollah and protect the residents of Israel.

Before entering southern Lebanon, the commander of the 7th Armored Brigade, Capt. Rabbi Moshe Chaim Makamel, recited a tefilla for Siyata Dishmaya and blew the shofar.

The 7th Brigade, the oldest armored brigade in the IDF, is part of the Northern Command and operates Merkava Mark IV tanks. It is part of the elite 98th Division which was transferred from Gaza to lead the incursion into Lebanon.

The 7th Brigade training near the northern border. (Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HY”D: Three IDF Soldiers Killed in Lebanon as Ground Operation Intensifies

Why Did HaRav Shternbuch Burst Into Tears Before Selichos?

At Shul? This Is What You Should Do If You Hear A Siren

IDF Ground Offensive in Southern Lebanon Intensifies as Troops Target Hezbollah Infrastructure [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

FLATBUSH: NYPD Commanders Meet With FJCC And Community Leadership At Pre Holiday Security Meeting

Victims Identified in Deadly Jaffa Light Rail Terror Attack

Over 100 Rockets Fired from Lebanon Target Northern Israel

ANOTHER HINT: Netanyahu Cryptically Implies That Yahye Sinwar Is Dead

FULL REPLAY: JD Vance And Tim Walz Go Head-To-Head In 2024 Vice Presidential Debate

WATCH: Trump Blames Biden, Harris For Attack On Israel; They ‘Made Iran Rich’

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network