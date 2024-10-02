IDF Confirms Iranian Missile Strike Hit Airbases, No Impact on Operations

The IDF confirmed that several airbases were struck during last night’s Iranian missile attack on Israel. While the missiles caused some damage to office buildings and maintenance areas, the Israeli Air Force’s operational capabilities remain unaffected, according to military officials.

No fighter jets, drones, or other critical aircraft were harmed in the strikes, and key infrastructure and munitions were left undamaged. The IDF characterized the missile impacts at the airbases as “ineffective,” ensuring that IAF operations continue without interruption.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)