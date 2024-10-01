Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
MULTIPLE FRONTS: 4 IDF Soldiers Injured In Shootout In Shechem, 1 Seriously


As IDF soldiers battle Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and Hamas terrorists in Gaza, the war against terror in the northern Shomron continues.

Four Duvdean commandos were injured on Tuesday during a counterterrorism operation in the Shechem area, one seriously and three moderately.

The IDF spokesperson stated on Tuesday that as part of an operation in Shechem under the intelligence direction of the Shin Bet, soldiers from the Kfir Brigade eliminated the terrorist Abed Shaheen, who advanced and carried out terror and shooting attacks at IDF forces in Yehudah and Shomron and was actively planning further attacks.

In a separate operation, Duvdevan commandos carried out an arrest operation in the Balata “refugee camp” next to Shechem overnight Monday. Terrorists hiding in a building opened fire on the soldiers. The soldiers returned fire, killing one terrorist and injuring another. Four soldiers were injured in the gun battle.

On Tuesday morning, IDF forces completed an operation in the village of Silwad in Binyamin, during which they arrested six wanted terror suspects and later carried out an operation in the villages of Deir Ibzi and Kafr Ni’ma.

 

IDF spokesperson

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



