Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

LOSERS: Iranian Supreme Leader, President Declare Victory After Failed Missile Attack


Following Tuesday’s massive ballistic missile attack, in which not a single Israeli was killed (but 1 Palestinian and reportedly 5 Iranian soldiers were killed, the latter when a missile exploded during launch) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei took to social media, posting a threatening message alongside an illustration of a large underground weapons cache. “Victory comes from Allah and it is close,” Khamenei wrote.

In badly broken Hebrew, Khamenei tweets a message threatening that the “blows of the uprising front will become stronger and more painful on the worn and rotting body of the Zionist regime.”

In another post, written in broken Hebrew, Khamenei warned that the “blows of the uprising front will become stronger and more painful on the worn and rotting body of the Zionist regime.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the missile strikes, saying they had targeted “three military bases” near Tel Aviv.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also praised the missile attacks, calling them a “decisive response” to what he described as Israeli “aggression.” In a post on X , Pezeshkian said, “In accordance with legitimate rights and with the aim of [establishing] peace and security in Iran and the region, a decisive response has been made to the Zionist regime’s aggression.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NO MASS TEFILLOS: IDF Issues Restrictions On Jerusalem, Tel Aviv: Erev RH Selichos Canceled

WATCH: “Hezbollah Planned To Use Lebanese Villages To Launch October 7-Style Attack”

MULTIPLE FRONTS: 4 IDF Soldiers Injured In Shootout In Shechem, 1 Seriously

TEL AVIV AREA UNDER FIRE: Hezbollah Fires Barrage At Central Israel, 3 Wounded After Rocket Hits Highway

Thousands Gather At Massive Atzeres Tefillah In Lakewood [VIDEOS & PHOTO]

FASCINATING REPORT: Syrian Civil War Was Pivotal To Israel’s Penetration Of Hezbollah’s Ranks

IDF ANNOUNCES GROUND WAR IN LEBANON; TROOPS OPERATING IN LEBANESE VILLAGES

Ahmadinejad Reveals: “The Head Of The Unit To Combat The Mossad Was An Israeli Agent Himself”

What Happens If Trump Doesn’t Win? “Democracy Is Over,” Musk Warns

JEWS AMONG THE MISSING: Numerous Chesed Organizations Heading To Asheville, NC, In Hurricane Helene’s Wake

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network