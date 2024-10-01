LOSERS: Iranian Supreme Leader, President Declare Victory After Failed Missile Attack

Following Tuesday’s massive ballistic missile attack, in which not a single Israeli was killed (but 1 Palestinian and reportedly 5 Iranian soldiers were killed, the latter when a missile exploded during launch) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei took to social media, posting a threatening message alongside an illustration of a large underground weapons cache. “Victory comes from Allah and it is close,” Khamenei wrote.

In badly broken Hebrew, Khamenei tweets a message threatening that the “blows of the uprising front will become stronger and more painful on the worn and rotting body of the Zionist regime.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the missile strikes, saying they had targeted “three military bases” near Tel Aviv.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also praised the missile attacks, calling them a “decisive response” to what he described as Israeli “aggression.” In a post on X , Pezeshkian said, “In accordance with legitimate rights and with the aim of [establishing] peace and security in Iran and the region, a decisive response has been made to the Zionist regime’s aggression.”