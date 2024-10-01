WATCH: Pentagon: Iran’s Missile Strike on Israel Today Twice the Size of April Attack

Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder revealed Tuesday that Iran’s missile strike on Israel was significantly larger than their previous attack in April.

“[I]t’s about twice as large in terms of the number of ballistic missiles that they launched from the last,” Ryder said, emphasizing the seriousness of the assault.

He added, “you don’t launch that many missiles at a target without the intent of hitting something,” and stressed, “So absolutely, just like the last time their intent is to cause destruction.”

