Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Victims Identified in Deadly Jaffa Light Rail Terror Attack


Authorities have named the victims of last night’s terror attack at a Jaffa light rail station, which claimed seven lives and injured 16 others.

Among those killed was Nadia Sokolenco, 40, a Moldovan-Israeli national, 24-year-old computer science student Revital Bronstein from Bat Yam, Ilia Nozadze, 42, a Georgian citizen, Shahar Goldman, 30, from Lod, and 33-year-old Inbar Segev Vigder from Tel Aviv.

The attack unfolded when two Palestinian terrorists, aged 19 and 25, both residents of Hebron, opened fire inside a train car before stepping outside and shooting at people in the surrounding area. One of the attackers was killed on the scene, while the other was critically wounded.

In response, Israeli police and the Shin Bet conducted overnight raids in Hebron, arresting several individuals believed to have assisted in planning and executing the attack.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ANOTHER HINT: Netanyahu Cryptically Implies That Yahye Sinwar Is Dead

FULL REPLAY: JD Vance And Tim Walz Go Head-To-Head In 2024 Vice Presidential Debate

WATCH: Trump Blames Biden, Harris For Attack On Israel; They ‘Made Iran Rich’

NETANYAHU: Iran Made A Big Mistake Tonight; They Will Pay For It [VIDEO]

WATCH: Biden Says “The United States Is Fully, Fully, Fully Supportive Of Israel”

LOSERS: Iranian Supreme Leader, President Declare Victory After Failed Missile Attack

WATCH: Pentagon: Iran’s Missile Strike on Israel Today Twice the Size of April Attack

VIDEOS: U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan “There Will Be Severe Consequences”

ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: IRAN FIRES 181 BALLISTIC MISSILES INTO ISRAEL; PALESTINIAN IS ONLY FATALITY

TERROR IN JAFFA: 6 Killed, 12 Wounded After Terrorists Open Fire Near Light Rail

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network