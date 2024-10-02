Victims Identified in Deadly Jaffa Light Rail Terror Attack

Authorities have named the victims of last night’s terror attack at a Jaffa light rail station, which claimed seven lives and injured 16 others.

Among those killed was Nadia Sokolenco, 40, a Moldovan-Israeli national, 24-year-old computer science student Revital Bronstein from Bat Yam, Ilia Nozadze, 42, a Georgian citizen, Shahar Goldman, 30, from Lod, and 33-year-old Inbar Segev Vigder from Tel Aviv.

The attack unfolded when two Palestinian terrorists, aged 19 and 25, both residents of Hebron, opened fire inside a train car before stepping outside and shooting at people in the surrounding area. One of the attackers was killed on the scene, while the other was critically wounded.

In response, Israeli police and the Shin Bet conducted overnight raids in Hebron, arresting several individuals believed to have assisted in planning and executing the attack.

