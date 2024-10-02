Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
FLATBUSH: NYPD Commanders Meet With FJCC And Community Leadership At Pre Holiday Security Meeting


As security concerns are increasing with the rise of anti-Semitism, the Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition, FJCC hosted a pre holiday meeting that gave representatives of Flatbush shuls and yeshivas an opportunity to speak directly to NYPD commanders.

The police participation was led by Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy, Commander of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South; Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, Commanding Officer Community Affairs Bureau Community Outreach Division; Deputy Chief Frank DiGiacomo, Executive Officer Patrol Borough Brooklyn South; and coordinated by Lieutenant Ira Yitzy Jablon Special Assignment at Patrol Borough Brooklyn South Community Affairs, and the six precinct commanders and their community affairs officers that cover the greater Flatbush community, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, and 70.

Rabbi David Ozeri offered special prayers for the safety of the NYPD, FJCC Chairman Josh Mehlman chaired the meeting and Executive Board member and Police Liaison Rafi Treitel introduced the commanders and discussed the community’s needs for the upcoming holidays.

Others who addressed the meeting included Flatbush Shomrim Coordinator Robert Moskovitz, Flatbush Hatzoloh Coordinator Moshe Wulliger, Misaskim President and co-founder Meyer Weill, and the Dean of YDE Rabbi Rephael Netanel.

FJCC Executive Board members attending included Peter Rebenwurzel, Tzvi Weill, Eli Goldbaum and Avrumi Schonfeld. Leaders from community organizations, Shuls, Yeshivas and Bais Yaakov schools presented issues of concern. Chief McEvoy thanked the FJCC for coordinating the annual meeting, and stated that the NYPD is prepared with extra patrols for the holidays to ensure the communities safety.

