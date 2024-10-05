H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed In Combat In Southern Lebanon

An IDF soldier was killed in battle in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the IDF announced.

He was identified as Cpt. Ben-Tzion Falach, H’yd, 21, from Nitzanei Oz, a moshav in central Israel. He served in the 202nd Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade.

His death increases the death toll of soldiers killed in the ground war in Lebanon to nine.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced the deaths of eight soldiers who fell in combat in Lebanon.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)