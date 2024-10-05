Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WAR-WEARY: 1 In 4 Israelis Considered Leaving Over Past Year, Survey Reveals


A survey by Kantar Insights and Kan reveals that nearly a quarter of Israelis have contemplated leaving the country over the past year due to the ongoing multifront war.

According to the findings, just 1% of respondents have already left or are planning to return after temporarily moving abroad, but 23% said they have considered leaving, either temporarily or permanently, but have not yet acted on those thoughts.

Meanwhile, 67% of respondents said they have not entertained the idea of leaving Israel, and 9% either didn’t respond or were unsure.

The survey highlights significant political and demographic divides among those considering emigration. Voters who support opposition parties are significantly more likely (36%) to have considered leaving, compared to just 14% of voters who back the current coalition government. Secular respondents were also found to be more likely to contemplate moving abroad compared to their religious counterparts.

Among those who admitted to having weighed leaving, 24% had researched housing options abroad, 21% had explored job opportunities, and 15% had either obtained or tried to secure a foreign passport or visa.

A smaller percentage, 5%, had even looked into education options for their children. Interestingly, only 36% of those who considered leaving did not take any practical steps toward doing so.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



