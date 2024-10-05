Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Destroys 2,000+ Hezbollah Targets Amid Ongoing Battles


The IDF has so far destroyed over 2,000 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including weapons caches, military facilities, and underground infrastructures, according to IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

The IDF has also uncovered and destroyed 250 meters of underground tunnel infrastructure believed to be part of Hezbollah’s terror operations in the region.

“Hezbollah invested many efforts and resources to locate its military means under the ground and inside civilian buildings in villages adjacent to the border. Now, we are fiercely operating to dismantle those,” Hagari said in a statement.

Hagari added that approximately 440 Hezbollah fighters, including 30 commanders, have been killed either in direct ground combat or through aerial strikes.

The IDF has reported significant damage to Hezbollah’s command structure, which Hagari noted is a serious blow to the group’s Iranian backers. “This is painful to the Iranian leadership,” he added.

Separately, Hagari confirmed that some of Iran’s ballistic missiles barrage on Tuesday struck air bases in Nevatim and Tel Nof. He noted that no aircraft were damaged and the strikes did not hinder Israel’s air force operations. “The manner in which we will respond to this criminal attack will be in the way, place, and time that we will decide upon,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



