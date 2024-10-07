TONE DEAF: Kamala Harris Announces $385 Million In Aid To Lebanon As FEMA Says It Can’t Help Hurricane Victims

Kamala Harris announced on Saturday that the U.S. will provide nearly $157 million in additional humanitarian aid to Lebanon, bringing total U.S. assistance to the country over the last year to more than $385 million. The funds are intended to support essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation for civilians displaced by the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.

“The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation,” Harris tweeted. “I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there.”

While the announcement was positioned as an act of compassion, it comes at a time when the U.S. is facing domestic challenges, particularly in the wake of Hurricane Helene. On the same day as Harris’s announcement, Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump criticized FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for a shortage of funds to aid American hurricane victims, accusing the agency of diverting resources to migrants. Trump claimed that over $640 million, allocated by Congress last fiscal year, had been used for migrant housing, leaving Americans affected by Hurricane Helene without adequate support.

FEMA has already provided over $20 million in upfront aid to survivors of Hurricane Helene and delivered more than 9.3 million meals, 11.2 million liters of water, 150 generators, and 260,000 tarps to the affected regions. However, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA is facing a funding crisis that could impede further relief efforts in the southeastern U.S., where the financial damage caused by the hurricane is expected to exceed $30 billion.

The timing of Harris’s Lebanon aid announcement has sparked criticism from some, especially given FEMA’s limited resources. While the humanitarian needs in Lebanon are pressing, questions have arisen about whether domestic disaster relief is being sidelined. Trump has used the moment to bolster his campaign message, arguing that Americans hit by natural disasters should be prioritized over international aid commitments, especially so close to a national election.

Although it remains unclear whether the $157 million allocated for Lebanon could be diverted to support FEMA’s hurricane relief efforts, the issue has highlighted competing priorities in the weeks leading up to the election. Harris’s decision to extend aid abroad while FEMA struggles with its mission at home may prove to be a challenging issue on the campaign trail, especially with voters in hurricane-ravaged areas.

