INTERCEPTED: Yemen Fires Surface-To-Surface Ballistic Missile Into Central Israel

Air raid were blaring across Central Israel moments ago, as the IDF says a ballistic missile was fired from Yemen.

Shorty after, the IDF released the following short statement: “Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in central Israel, the surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen was successfully intercepted by the IAF.”

The missile was intercepted by the Arrow defense system, which is specifically engineered to destroy ballistic missiles in the upper atmosphere before they re-enter.

Fragments from the ballistic missile fired from Yemen fell in Beit Shemesh and started a small fire.

MDA says there were no reports of any injuries.

Flights at Ben Gurion were temporarily halted during the interpretation of the Yemen ballistic missile.

