VIDEO: IDF Rescues 11-Year-Old Yazidi Girl Kidnapped by ISIS And Sold To Gazan Man

A Yazidi woman who was kidnapped by ISIS terrorists in Iraq a decade ago has been rescued from captivity in Gaza by the IDF. Fawzi Amin Sido, abducted in 2014 at the age of 11, was freed this week and has been reunited with her family in Iraq.

The Palestinian terrorist holding Sido was recently killed, allowing her to escape and be rescued, according to the IDF. “The young girl was extracted from the Gaza Strip in recent days in a secret operation through the Kerem Shalom Crossing,” the IDF said in a statement. After entering Israel, she was transferred to Jordan via the Allenby Crossing and eventually brought back to her family in Iraq.

The operation, led by the IDF, was carried out with assistance from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and members of the international community. The IDF highlighted the operation as evidence of the ongoing connection between Hamas and ISIS, stating that it underscores the “crimes against humanity” perpetrated by these terror groups in Gaza.

“The IDF will continue to act at all times to destroy the infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hamas-ISIS, and to return the abductees,” the statement concluded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)