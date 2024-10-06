US Ambassador to Israel Lew Visits United Hatzalah HQ in Jerusalem

US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew visited the national headquarters of United Hatzalah, Israel’s largest volunteer emergency medical services (EMS) organization, in Jerusalem on Wednesday. The visit took place the morning after the Iranian missile attack on Israel.

Ambassador Lew received an extensive briefing on United Hatzalah’s activities in times of emergency and routine, focusing on its diverse team of over 7,000 volunteer EMTs, paramedics, and doctors who provide rapid and free emergency medical care across Israel.

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, led the tour together with CEO Prof. Ehud Davidson, offering Ambassador Lew an in-depth overview of the organization’s life-saving initiatives. Beer emphasized the unique interfaith cooperation that underpins United Hatzalah’s mission, highlighting how this collaboration between Jewish, Muslim and Christian volunteers strengthens community bonds while saving lives.

Beer also highlighted the exceptional and heroic acts of the United Hatzalah volunteers on October 7, recounting how more than 1,700 volunteers rushed down south and saved numerous lives at the expense of their own safety.

The tour culminated with a visit to United Hatzalah’s state-of-the-art Dispatch Center, which handles over 2,200 emergency calls daily and coordinates lifesaving operations nationwide. He saw firsthand how United Hatzalah’s groundbreaking technology is implemented to ensure as quick a response time as possible.

Beer also informed Ambassador Lew about United Hatzalah’s efforts to expand its lifesaving model internationally. He highlighted the recent collaboration with the state of Iowa, where a pilot program has been launched to implement United Hatzalah’s rapid response system.

“My visit today has highlighted the best of the human spirit: people working together to save lives, demanding nothing in return,” said Ambassador Lew at the end of the visit. “I am happy to learn United Hatzalah is also partnering with organizations in the United States to expand this model. Thank you for the work that you do. Thank you for being there for all the people of Israel, whatever their religion, whatever their background, wherever they live.”

Beer thanked the Ambassador for the United States’ unwavering support for the State of Israel, especially during moments of crisis: “During the difficult hours of Tuesday night’s missile attack, our volunteers were out in the field ready to respond to any scenario, and thanks in large part to the assistance of the United States, there were no injuries. Thank you for your support and for taking the time to come see our volunteers’ amazing work.”