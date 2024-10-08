Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israel-Based Voters: Absentee Ballot Deadline for Crucial U.S. Elections


U.S. citizens residing abroad are eligible to vote via absentee ballots for the U.S. elections which are being held on November 5, the Chaim V’Chessed organization stated.

“The deadline to apply for absentee voting for the upcoming elections is rapidly approaching, with many states’ deadlines set for the coming days. For example, the deadline for the crucial states of Florida and Ohio is tomorrow, October 7. New Jersey, another important state, has an October 15 deadline. These elections are vital, and it is essential that all eligible voters participate, whether at home or abroad.”

“For U.S. citizens living abroad, it is important to act swiftly to ensure your vote counts. Don’t miss your chance to be heard in these critical elections! Click here to visit the Teach Coalition’s user friendly site which assists in the absentee voting process. In Israel, live phone assistance is available at 02-542-0666.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

OPEN NEIS: Charedi Soldier Survives Hamas Sniper Bullet By A Hair On Rosh Hashana [VIDEO]

NUCLEAR NIGHTMARE? As Hezbollah Weakens, Iran’s Nuclear Threat Looms Larger

WORSE THAN REPORTED? New Footage Suggests Iran’s Missile Attack Was More Successful Than Claimed

Thousands Of People Wearing Hamas Headbands Chant Allah Akbar, Wave “Long Live Oct 7” Flags In Manhattan [SEE VIDEO]

HISTORIC VISIT: Former President Trump Prays At Ohel Of Lubavitcher Rebbe [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

REPORT: Sinwar Reappears After Days of Silence, Which Sparked Rumors of His Death

US Spends A Record $17.9 Billion On Military Aid To Israel Since Last Oct. 7

IDF Launches Massive Air Operation; 100 Fighter Jets Hit 120 Hezbollah Targets In One Hour

ONE YEAR LATER: 39% of American Muslims Deny Hamas Committed Atrocities In Israel On Oct. 7

INTERCEPTED: Yemen Fires Surface-To-Surface Ballistic Missile Into Central Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network