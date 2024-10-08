Israel-Based Voters: Absentee Ballot Deadline for Crucial U.S. Elections

U.S. citizens residing abroad are eligible to vote via absentee ballots for the U.S. elections which are being held on November 5, the Chaim V’Chessed organization stated.

“The deadline to apply for absentee voting for the upcoming elections is rapidly approaching, with many states’ deadlines set for the coming days. For example, the deadline for the crucial states of Florida and Ohio is tomorrow, October 7. New Jersey, another important state, has an October 15 deadline. These elections are vital, and it is essential that all eligible voters participate, whether at home or abroad.”

“For U.S. citizens living abroad, it is important to act swiftly to ensure your vote counts. Don’t miss your chance to be heard in these critical elections! Click here to visit the Teach Coalition’s user friendly site which assists in the absentee voting process. In Israel, live phone assistance is available at 02-542-0666.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)