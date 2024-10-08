See The Magnitude Of The Neis: IDF Clears Missile Shrapnel From Iranian Attack

Like the first Iranian attack on Israel, Klal Yisrael experienced incredible nissim during the Islamic Republic’s second attack on the Jewish state last week.

Although Iran fired over 180 ballistic missiles, the attack ended with no fatalities or serious injuries except for one, a Palestinian resident of Gaza who had entered Israel illegally and was killed by a missile that landed in Yericho.

Tangible reminders of the nissim were found in various locations throughout Israel, and the IDF’s Home Front Command has been hard at work clearing the shrapnel together with Israel Police, Fire and Rescue Services, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, local authorities, and government ministries.

“These are the remnants of some of the 180+ ballistic missiles that Iran fired at Israel on October 1,” the IDF spokesperson stated on Tuesday. “We don’t just neutralize terrorism, we clean it up too.”

So far, 27 hazardous missile parts have been removed by IDF engineering equipment, and the remaining parts are expected to be removed in the coming days.

A missile part found in the southern Bedouin town of Tel Sheva:

The missile that landed in Yericho:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)