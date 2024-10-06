Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Investigates After Failing to Intercept Rocket Barrage from Lebanon; Several Injured in Haifa and Teveriya


The IDF has launched an investigation after failing to intercept a barrage of rockets launched from Lebanon, which struck the cities of Haifa and Teveriya this evening.

In Haifa, five people were wounded by rocket shrapnel, according to Rambam Hospital. One victim is in good-to-moderate condition, while the other four sustained light injuries. None of the injuries are life-threatening, the hospital confirmed. Additionally, one individual was treated for acute anxiety.

In Teveriya, MDA reported that one person is in moderate-to-serious condition following the rocket impact.

MDA EMTs and paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated 10 casualties to Poria Hospital in Tiberias and Rambam Hospital in Haifa, including:

1 in serious condition from shrapnel (a 22-year-old male in Teveriya)
1 in moderate condition from shrapnel (a 13-year-old male)
2 in moderate condition from glass and window debris (a 73-year-old male and a 22-year-old male)
3 in mild condition from glass shrapnel
2 in mild condition who were injured while heading to the protected area
1 suffering from anxiety.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



