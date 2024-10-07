Ramat Shlomo Rabbanim To Residents: “You Must Be Mechallel Shabbos For This”

The Chareidi neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo in Jerusalem is vulnerable to robberies by Arab burglars due to its proximity to the neighborhoods of Shuafat and Beit Chanina.

The phenomenon, which has worsened recently, usually takes place on Shabbos and Yom Tov, when many apartments are empty.

Before Rosh Hashanah, the Rabbanim of the neighborhood published a letter, instructing residents to call the police even on Shabbos or Yom Tov if encountering an Arab.

“Residents of our neighborhood, Ramat Shlomo: Recently, there has been a rash of non-Jewish intruders, especially on Shabbos and Yom Tov nights,” the letter began.

“Many, if not most of them, will not hesitate to confront homeowners and neighbors, which poses a significant danger—especially in our neighborhood, which is predominantly lomdei Torah [meaning, there are few gun owners]. And due to their proximity to the Arab neighborhood, their audacity has increased. It’s clear that residents encountering anyone with an Arab appearance or speaking Arabic on Shabbos Kodesh and Yom Tov should not confront them but must immediately call and alert the security forces.”

The Rabbanim emphasized at the end of their letter that the instructions are meant “only for the residents of Ramat Shlomo, for now.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)