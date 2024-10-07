STUNNING: ADL Has Recorded More Than 10,000 Antisemitic Incidents In US Since Oct. 7

A new report released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reveals a dramatic surge in antisemitic incidents across the United States since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel one year ago. The ADL’s preliminary data shows a 200% increase in such incidents, with more than 10,000 reported in the aftermath of the attack, compared to 3,325 in the previous year. This marks the highest number of antisemitic incidents since the ADL began tracking them in 1979.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt expressed deep concern over the rise in antisemitism, stating, “Today, we mourn the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, marking one year since the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. From that day on, Jewish Americans haven’t had a single moment of respite.”

He continued, “We’ve faced a shocking number of antisemitic threats and experienced calls for more violence against Israelis and Jews everywhere.”

The incidents documented by the ADL’s Center on Extremism are categorized into three types: verbal or written harassment, vandalism, and physical assault. Harassment incidents comprised the largest portion, with over 8,000 cases reported. Additionally, college campuses saw a notable increase in incidents, with over 1,200 incidents recorded—a 500% rise compared to the previous year’s 200 incidents.

The survey also highlighted that more than 3,000 incidents occurred during anti-Israel rallies, where participants expressed support for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

The ADL tracks and publishes this data annually in its Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, which reported an unprecedented 8,873 antisemitic incidents in 2023, a 140% rise from the previous year. Final data for 2024 is expected to be published in spring 2025.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)