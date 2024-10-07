October 7 2024: 6 Lightly Injured, Shrapnel Falls In Kfar Chabad, Holon After Hamas Fires Barrage At Central Israel

Hamas fired a barrage of rockets at central Israel from Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Monday morning at about 11 a.m., October 7, triggering alarms in Tel Aviv, Holon, Rishon L’Tzion, Kfar Chabad, Bat Yam, and nearby towns.

Security officials had warned that Hamas will try to disrupt October 7 memorial events with rocket fire – including toward central Israel – or via other attacks.

Shrapnel from an interceptor missile fell in an open area in Holon and on a house Kfar Chabad, lightly injuring two women. The women, both in their 30s, were treated by MDA paramedics and evacuated to Assaf HaRofeh Hospital in Be’er Yaakov in good condition. The house, which is next to the Beis Menachem shul where many of the residents daven, sustained serious damage. The extent of the damage, seen in the videos and photos below, testify to the incredible neis that only two people were lightly injured in the attack.

In other areas, paramedics treated two people who were injured while running to the bomb shelter and two people suffering from shock.

Hamas fired another rocket barrage at about 12:45 p.m. at Gaza border yishuvim and Sderot. The IDF said that five rockets were fired into Israel and they were all intercepted.

The rocket hit caused a fire to break out in an adjacent storage room:

Israel Police officers and bomb sappers quickly arrived at the impact sites.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it targeted Tel Aviv with a barrage of “M90” rockets.

Hamas fired four rockets at the Gaza border area early in the morning. At the time, the IDF said that it foiled a larger attack.

