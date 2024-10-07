BRIBERY: Biden Admin Offers Comp Package If Israel Refrains From Attacking Certain Sites In Iran

Since the Iranian attack on Israel on October 1, discussions have been held between Israeli and American officials regarding the issue of Israel’s counterattack attack on Iran.

According to a report by Kan News, during these discussions, Biden administration officials offered Israel extensive diplomatic backing and additional military assistance if they refrained from striking certain targets in the Islamic Republic, likely to include nuclear sites.

An Israeli official said, “We take into account the U.S., our ally, and are always ready to listen. At the same time, we will do whatever it takes to protect Israel’s citizens and security.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is convening a security discussion on Monday evening.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)