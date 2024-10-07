Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BRIBERY: Biden Admin Offers Comp Package If Israel Refrains From Attacking Certain Sites In Iran


Since the Iranian attack on Israel on October 1, discussions have been held between Israeli and American officials regarding the issue of Israel’s counterattack attack on Iran.

According to a report by Kan News, during these discussions, Biden administration officials offered Israel extensive diplomatic backing and additional military assistance if they refrained from striking certain targets in the Islamic Republic, likely to include nuclear sites.

An Israeli official said, “We take into account the U.S., our ally, and are always ready to listen. At the same time, we will do whatever it takes to protect Israel’s citizens and security.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is convening a security discussion on Monday evening.

4 Responses

  1. The Americans are experts at winning wars.

    What was the last war that they won?
    (1) Korean war (yes I know it was police action.)
    (2) Vietnam
    (3) Afganistan
    (4) All of the above
    (5) None of the above

  2. Unless it is expressed in a treaty that is ratified by the Senate, it doesn’t mean anything on Jan. 21, 2025 (cf. the “administrative agreement” signed by Clinton guaranteeing Ukraine’s borders which the Ukrainians thought was a treaty but in fact was a worthless piece of paper, for which the Ukrainians paid a high price).

  3. We need bombs to attack, not to ‘not attack’

    עולם הפוך ראיתי

