OPEN NEIS: Charedi Soldier Survives Hamas Sniper Bullet By A Hair On Rosh Hashana [VIDEO]


In a Rosh Hashanah neis, a sniper from Hamas in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, attempted to kill a soldier from the IDF’s Netzach Yehuda battalion, but miraculously failed. The bullet missed the soldier by a hair. Upon hearing the sound of the sniper’s shot and the bullet whizzing by him, the soldier and his comrades took cover, avoiding injury.

Hamas released a falsified video, claiming that the IDF soldier was killed in the attack. However, the soldier was unharmed, and the IDF has debunked the terrorist propaganda.

The Netzah Yehuda battalion, a unit consisting of chareidi soldiers, has been operating in the northern Gaza Strip for nearly a year, achieving major successes. During Rosh Hashana, the battalion was engaged in maneuvers deep within Beit Hanoun, where they neutralized multiple terror targets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



