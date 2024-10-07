Yaffo Massacre Was Enabled By A Breach In The Security Barrier

The terror attack in Yaffo last week in which seven people were murdered was enabled by a breach in the security barrier surrounding Jerusalem, Army Radio reported on Sunday.

One of the many breaches in the security barrier allowed the two terrorists, both residents of Chevron, to easily enter Israel and make their way into the heart of the Jewish state.

According to the report, the situation along the seam line has returned to what it was before the terror wave of 2022-23, with hundreds of breaches and thousands of Palestinian infiltrators crossing it every day – without any control, monitoring or oversight. The security establishment estimates that there are currently about 40,000 Palestinian infiltrators in Israel.

Security officials warned that they are powerless against the phenomenon of illegal infiltrators which has taken “and will continue to exact a heavy toll in Israel.” They further warned that if the issue is not resolved, the attack in Yaffo could be just the beginning, chalilah.

The report noted that the murderous attack was not a one-time incident, as last month, a terrorist from the Chevron area who planned to carry out a shooting attack was caught after he had already infiltrated Israel.

One astounding example of the scope of the phenomenon: Of 1,100 infiltrators who tried to cross into Israel during September at one of the crossing points known to the security establishment in the area surrounding Jerusalem, only about 190 of them were caught, with the rest crossing into Israel. “And that’s just at a point that the security establishment is familiar with!” the report noted.

The security establishment is warning the political leadership that urgent decisions must be made regarding the entry of Palestinian workers from Yehudah and Shomron after a year of indecision. The report notes that there are two options: either regulate the entry of workers as recommended by the security system – with strict supervision and inspections of those entering, monitoring of the employers, and ensuring workers return to Yehudah and Shomron – or decide to seal the breaches and separate the Israeli and Palestinian economies.

“The current lack of decision-making is intolerable,” the report concludes.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)