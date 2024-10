The IDF on Tuesday morning announced the death of a Golani soldier who was killed during combat in northern Gaza on Monday.

He was identified as Staff Sgt. Noam Yisrael Abdu, z’l, 20, from Kadima Tzoran, a town in central Israel. He served in the 17th Battalion of the Golani’s Bislamach Brigade.

Another soldier was seriously wounded in the same battle.

Hashem Yikam Damo.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)