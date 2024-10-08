1 Injured As Hezbollah Pounds Haifa Area With Over 100 Rockets

In the heaviest barrage on Haifa since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah fired about 85 rockets at northern Israel early Tuesday afternoon, including Haifa, the Krayot area, and other towns and cities in the north, including Akko, Kfar Masarik, Tamra, Eilon, and Nesher. About 30 minutes later, Hezbollah fired another barrage of about 20 rockets at the same area.

A woman of about 70 was hit in the arm by shrapnel and was evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa in light to moderate condition.

Some rockets and shrapnel fell in the suburbs of Haifa, hitting several buildings.

Residents in the Haifa area reported hearing numerous explosions. There were also reports of rockets falling into the sea.

Following the barrage, the IDF reported that most of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome and there is currently no change in Home Front Command instructions for civilians in the area.

Security officials believe that the launches originated from the area where the army began operations last night in southern Lebanon. In response to the barrage, the Air Force launched strikes in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hezbollah fired 25 rockets at the Lower Galil. Some of the rockets were intercepted, three fell in open areas, and debris from interceptors fell in several locations. Baruch Hashem, no injuries were reported.

The following video is an example of what not to do when the sirens blare. Adherence to Home Front Command instructions is life-saving.

The video below shows an impact site in Kiryat Motzkin:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)