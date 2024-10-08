IDF Eliminates Senior Hezbollah Commander Suhail Hussein Husseini in Targeted Airstrike

The Israeli Air Force carried out a precision airstrike in Beirut on Monday, eliminating Suhail Hussein Husseini, a high-ranking commander of Hezbollah. Husseini led the terror organization’s headquarters, which oversees logistics, budgeting, and the management of various Hezbollah units.

Husseini was instrumental in facilitating weapons transfers from Iran to Hezbollah and played a key role in distributing advanced weaponry among the group’s forces. He also served on Hezbollah’s Jihad Council, the group’s top military leadership body.

The Hezbollah headquarters, under Husseini’s leadership, included the Research and Development Unit responsible for manufacturing precision-guided missiles and managing weapons storage and transport throughout Lebanon. Husseini was involved in the organization’s most critical projects, including war planning and coordinating terror attacks against Israel from both Lebanon and Syria.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)