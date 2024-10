Defense Minister Yoav Gallant indicated that Hashem Safieddine, a top Hezbollah official poised to succeed the group’s slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, was likely killed in the Israeli airstrike on Beirut last week.

“Hezbollah is an organization without a leader, Nasrallah was eliminated, his replacement was probably also eliminated,” Gallant stated. “This has a dramatic effect on everything that happens. There is no one to make decisions, no one to act.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)