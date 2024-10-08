Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Visiting Israel For Succos? Skip The Hassle Of Buying Arba Minim When You Land!

Communicated Content


Visiting Israel for Sukkos?

Want to skip the hassle of buying arba minim when you land?

Shukarbaminim.com delivers your arba minim set right to your vacation apartment in Israel before Sukkos, so you can relax and focus on enjoying your trip.

Order today!

We understand the challenges—finding a shuk, navigating the timing, communicating with sellers in a different language, and making sure you’re getting a mehudar set at a fair price—all in the short time before Sukkos begins.

Our sets are personally overseen by Rabbi Eichen, beloved Rebbi in Yeshivas Toras Moshe and Toras Shraga, who works closely with trusted suppliers to ensure you receive a beautiful, mehudar set ready for the shake.

Order from Shukarbaminim.com, the shuk for the shake, and enjoy the days leading up to chag stress-free, knowing you’re all set for Yom Tov!

Use code YWN10 for 10% off!




