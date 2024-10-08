Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Located And Destroys Hezbollah Terror Tunnel Extending Into Israel [VIDEOS]


The IDF have made significant strides in neutralizing Hezbollah’s infrastructure and operatives in southern Lebanon. As part of their ongoing operations, the IDF recently located and dismantled a Hezbollah tunnel that crossed from the Marwahin area of Lebanon into Israeli territory, near the Zar’it community.

The tunnel, which extended approximately 10 meters into Israel, had no exit point in Israeli territory and had been under operational control until IDF troops arrived at the scene. Upon investigating the tunnel, IDF soldiers found a cache of weapons, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles, intended for future use in terrorist attacks.

This discovery was a critical part of the IDF’s mission to dismantle Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Although no other tunnels crossing into Israeli territory are currently known, the IDF continues its targeted operations to ensure the safety of northern Israel’s residents, including limited, localized ground raids and precise airstrikes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

OPEN NEIS: Charedi Soldier Survives Hamas Sniper Bullet By A Hair On Rosh Hashana [VIDEO]

NUCLEAR NIGHTMARE? As Hezbollah Weakens, Iran’s Nuclear Threat Looms Larger

WORSE THAN REPORTED? New Footage Suggests Iran’s Missile Attack Was More Successful Than Claimed

Thousands Of People Wearing Hamas Headbands Chant Allah Akbar, Wave “Long Live Oct 7” Flags In Manhattan [SEE VIDEO]

HISTORIC VISIT: Former President Trump Prays At Ohel Of Lubavitcher Rebbe [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

REPORT: Sinwar Reappears After Days of Silence, Which Sparked Rumors of His Death

US Spends A Record $17.9 Billion On Military Aid To Israel Since Last Oct. 7

IDF Launches Massive Air Operation; 100 Fighter Jets Hit 120 Hezbollah Targets In One Hour

ONE YEAR LATER: 39% of American Muslims Deny Hamas Committed Atrocities In Israel On Oct. 7

INTERCEPTED: Yemen Fires Surface-To-Surface Ballistic Missile Into Central Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network