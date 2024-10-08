IDF Located And Destroys Hezbollah Terror Tunnel Extending Into Israel [VIDEOS]

The IDF have made significant strides in neutralizing Hezbollah’s infrastructure and operatives in southern Lebanon. As part of their ongoing operations, the IDF recently located and dismantled a Hezbollah tunnel that crossed from the Marwahin area of Lebanon into Israeli territory, near the Zar’it community.

The tunnel, which extended approximately 10 meters into Israel, had no exit point in Israeli territory and had been under operational control until IDF troops arrived at the scene. Upon investigating the tunnel, IDF soldiers found a cache of weapons, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles, intended for future use in terrorist attacks.

This discovery was a critical part of the IDF’s mission to dismantle Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Although no other tunnels crossing into Israeli territory are currently known, the IDF continues its targeted operations to ensure the safety of northern Israel’s residents, including limited, localized ground raids and precise airstrikes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)