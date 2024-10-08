The Absolute Best DansDeal This Prime Day!

We have been receiving urgent requests for tefillin from IDF soldiers being deployed at the northern border.



Thanks to a generous Colel Chabad donor, all donations will be doubled to the Tefillin for Soldiers campaign until we reach our goal of $1,000,000 for the 750 soldiers on our waitlist right now.

Instead of the normal $700, you can now sponsor a pair of tefillin for just $350!

Double your donation here!

If you donate $350 here that will sponsor one pair of mehudar tefillin for an IDF soldier or donating $700 here will sponsor a pair of mehudar tefillin for a civilian.

Now it’s up to everyone to donate and let’s get more soldiers tefillin!

The Torah tell us one secret to defeating our enemies in war, one way to get our enemies to fear us.

The Torah says in Devarim: “וְרָאוּ֙ כָּל־עַמֵּ֣י הָאָ֔רֶץ כִּ֛י שֵׁ֥ם יְהֹוָ֖ה נִקְרָ֣א עָלֶ֑יךָ וְיָֽרְא֖וּ מִמֶּֽךָּ” – “All the peoples of the earth will see that the name of the Lord is called upon you, and they will fear you”

The Gemara explains this is referring to the tefillin shel rosh. There has never been a more opportune time to wrap tefillin yourself and enable others to.

We have a list of over 2,200 men around the world and over 750 soldiers who are requesting to start wrapping tefillin daily; the only thing holding those soldiers back from wearing tefillin is the money to buy them.

Donate to tefillin for men around the world here or donate to IDF solider tefillin here!

With your help, our campaign has led recipients to wrap tefillin, 140,000+ times since 10/7!

If you would like to join as a partner in this campaign, add matching funds, or donate via DAF please email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.

You can check out our Beta TefillinConnection website here!