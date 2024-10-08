IDF Strikes 125 Hezbollah Sites; Kills 50 Terrorists, 6 Senior Commanders

The IDF says that at least 50 Hezbollah terrorists including six senior commanders were eliminated in airstrikes on Monday.

The IAF launched the series of highly successful airstrikes on underground Hezbollah command centers in southern Lebanon. These strikes targeted key Hezbollah units, including the Nasser, Bader, Aziz, and Radwan forces, which have long used underground infrastructure to plan and execute attacks against IDF soldiers and northern Israeli communities.

The airstrikes, conducted with precise intelligence from the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate and in coordination with the Northern Command, resulted in the elimination of at least 50 Hezbollah operatives, including six senior commanders. Among those killed were:

Ahmad Hassan Nazal, head of the Radwan Forces’ attack sector in Bint Jbeil

Hussein Talal Kamal, head of the Ghajar sector

Musa Diab Barakat, outgoing head of the Ghajar sector

Mahmoud Mus Karnib, operations chief for the Ghajar sector

Ali Ahmad Ismail, artillery commander for the Bint Jbeil sector

Abdullah Ali Dakik, artillery commander for the Ghajar sector

The airstrikes also targeted approximately 125 Hezbollah sites, including medium-range rocket launch sites, intelligence headquarters, and artillery positions, significantly degrading the group’s operational capabilities. This marked a major blow to Hezbollah’s Southern Front, which has been building an extensive underground network for years with the intent to harm Israeli civilians and military personnel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)