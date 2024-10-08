TONGUE-TIED: Kamala Harris Left Stunned And Stammering By Simple Questions About Border Crisis [VIDEO]

Vice President Kamala Harris faced tough questions from CBS News’ Bill Whitaker during a special election episode of “60 Minutes” on Monday, to which she seemed unable to reasonably respond to. When pressed about whether it was a “mistake” for the Biden administration to soften its border policies, Harris struggled to provide a coherent answer, leaving viewers and political observers alike questioning her grasp of the issue.

Whitaker challenged Harris directly, pointing out the significant decrease in border crossings following President Biden’s recent crackdown on asylum seekers. “If that’s the right answer now, why didn’t your administration take those steps in 2021?” he asked.

Instead of addressing the core of the question, Harris deflected, saying, “The first bill we proposed to Congress was to fix our broken immigration system, knowing that if you want to actually fix it, we need Congress to act. It was not taken up.” She then attempted to shift blame to former President Donald Trump, claiming he undermined bipartisan efforts to address border security.

Whitaker, clearly unimpressed, reminded her, “I’ve been covering the border for years, and so I know this is not a problem that started with your administration. But there was a historic flood of undocumented immigrants coming across the border the first three years of your administration. As a matter of fact, arrivals quadrupled from the last year of President Trump.”

Harris continued to evade a direct answer when asked if loosening immigration policies had been a mistake. “It’s a long-standing problem, and solutions are at hand, and from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions,” she said, failing to acknowledge the alarming statistics that contradict her narrative.

Whitaker pressed further, asking, “Was it a mistake to kind of allow that flood to happen in the first place?” Harris clung to her talking points, insisting that the administration’s proposed policies were aimed at fixing, not promoting, the problem. Yet, Whitaker interjected with the undeniable fact: “But the numbers did quadruple under your watch.”

As Harris continued to assert that the administration had cut the flow of illegal immigration and fentanyl by half, the disconnection between her statements and the reality on the ground was glaring.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)