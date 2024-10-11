Ben Gvir Urges Netanyahu to Push for Death Penalty and Harsher Punishments for Terrorists

“The time has come to impose the death penalty on terrorists who carry out deadly attacks in Israel,” Ben Gvir wrote. “Terrorists who enter our streets and murder innocent people are not deterred enough, and the necessary step is to toughen the punishment.”

Ben Gvir pointed out that Article 116 of the coalition agreements between his party and Netanyahu’s Likud includes a commitment from Likud to support the death penalty for terrorists. He insisted that the time had come to fulfill that promise.

Alongside the death penalty, Ben Gvir is pushing for additional measures, including the deportation of terrorists’ families, stripping families of social benefits and allowances, and granting police commissioners the authority to demolish the homes of terrorists.

“Taking these difficult measures is a national, security, and moral obligation to maintain the security of the citizens of Israel,” Ben Gvir said, reiterating his call for harsher penalties to deter future attacks. He stressed that such actions are necessary to protect innocent lives and send a strong message to those who seek to harm Israeli citizens.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)