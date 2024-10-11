Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Ben Gvir Urges Netanyahu to Push for Death Penalty and Harsher Punishments for Terrorists


National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Thursday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urgently convene the Cabinet for discussions on imposing the death penalty for terrorists and advancing tougher legislation aimed at deterring and punishing terrorism in Israel.

“The time has come to impose the death penalty on terrorists who carry out deadly attacks in Israel,” Ben Gvir wrote. “Terrorists who enter our streets and murder innocent people are not deterred enough, and the necessary step is to toughen the punishment.”

Ben Gvir pointed out that Article 116 of the coalition agreements between his party and Netanyahu’s Likud includes a commitment from Likud to support the death penalty for terrorists. He insisted that the time had come to fulfill that promise.

Alongside the death penalty, Ben Gvir is pushing for additional measures, including the deportation of terrorists’ families, stripping families of social benefits and allowances, and granting police commissioners the authority to demolish the homes of terrorists.

“Taking these difficult measures is a national, security, and moral obligation to maintain the security of the citizens of Israel,” Ben Gvir said, reiterating his call for harsher penalties to deter future attacks. He stressed that such actions are necessary to protect innocent lives and send a strong message to those who seek to harm Israeli citizens.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Airstrike Eliminates Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader in Shomron

Ben Gvir Urges Netanyahu to Push for Death Penalty and Harsher Punishments for Terrorists

ANIMALS: 13-Year-Old Hamas Hostage: They Forced Me To Watch Them Killing People

HATE IN QUEENS: 19-Year-Old Chasidic Man Punched In Face Outside Shul

MOVING VIDEOS: Tens of Thousands Gather at the Kosel for Final Selichos Before Yom Kippur

DEAD OR ALIVE: Is Iranian Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani Dead? Arrested By Iran? Had A Heart Attack?

Despite Supreme Court Ruling, Separate Yom Kippur Tefillos In Tel Aviv Are Canceled

Political Analyst Mark Halperin: Private Polling Data Shows Trump’s Chances Looking Strong

HY”D: IDF Announces Deaths Of Three Soldiers In Gaza Fighting As Strikes Continue Against Hamas Targets

BIZARRO WORLD: New NYPD Commissioner Expected To Resign, SANITATION CHIEF Eyed as Potential Replacement

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network