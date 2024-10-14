Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Sirens Sound In Central Israel, Sharon Area After Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets


Hezbollah fired a heavy rocket barrage at central Israel on Monday morning, setting off sirens in a number of cities and towns, including Netanya, Even Yehuda, and several yishuvim in the Sharon area

Residents of Netanya reported hearing the sounds of explosions.

An IDF spokesperson said: “Following the sirens that were activated a short while ago in the Sharon, Menashe, and Wadi Ara areas, multiple launches were detected crossing into Israel from Lebanon.”

Baruch Hashem, the rockets were all successfully intercepted. Several rocket interceptions were seen over central Israel. Shrapnel from interceptor missiles fell in three different areas of the Sharon but b’chasdei Hashem caused no injuries.

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah fired about ten rockets toward Haifa and the nearby cities in two barrages. The IDF reported that most of the rockets were intercepted and one fell in an open area.

Hezbollah on Monday also fired two barrages at yishuvim near the northern border as well as at the Upper Galil. Baruch Hashem, no damage or injuries were reported.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



