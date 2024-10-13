HORRIFIC: Hezbollah Drone Strike Hits IDF Base In Binyamina Region, 4 Soldiers Killed, 67 Injured [VIDEOS]

Four IDF soldiers were killed and at least 60 were wounded, in a terrorist drone attack on the Binyamina area in northern Israel, approximately 25 miles southeast of Haifa, on Sunday night.

The IDF says that all the injured individuals have been evacuated to hospitals and their families have been notified.

Four IDF soldiers were killed in the incident and an additional seven were severely injured.

Their families have been notified and their names will be cleared for publication later.

The incident is being examined.

The IDF added “The IDF shares in the grief of the bereaved families and will continue to accompany them. We ask to refrain from spreading rumours and the names of injured individuals, and to respect the families.”

Magen David Adom says that at 7:14PM, reports were received at MDA’s 101 emergency call center regarding dozens of injuries from a drone strike. Large forces from Magen David Adom were immediately dispatched to the scene, responding in ambulances, mobioe intensive care units, and MDA first responders on medicycles, who provided immediate medical treatment to the injured and evacuated them via IDF helicopters and ambulances to hospitals.

Magen David Adom declared a mass casualty event. Dozens of MDA EMTs and paramedics and the IDF medical team provided medical care and evacuated a total of 61 injured, who were treated and transported by MDA and IDF forces. The breakdown is as follows:

-3 in serious condition

-18 in moderate condition

-31 in mild condition

-9 suffering from anxiety

37 casualties were evacuated to hospitals, including: 3 in serious condition, 8 in moderate condition, and 16 lightly injured, along with 9 suffering from anxiety.

United Hatzalah also responded to the scene, saying its volunteers were “providing initial treatment to a large number of injured (over 20) at the scene of an incident in the Binyamina region. Some are in serious condition.”

The source of the drone attack remains unclear. Israel’s Channel 12 News reported that two drones approached Israeli territory from the sea. While one drone was intercepted and shot down, the second managed to evade detection due to its low altitude, resulting in the attack. Notably, no sirens were activated prior to the strike.