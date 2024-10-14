Small (Huge) Neis: Drone Shrapnel Caught In Soldier’s Yarmulke, Likely Saving His Life

Amid the searing tragedy that occurred on Sunday evening when a Hezbollah drone exploded in the dining room of a Golani Brigade training base, killing four soldiers and wounding dozens, a huge neis occurred.

One of the soldiers who was wounded in the incident was evacuated to Laniado Hospital in Netanya.

Upon arriving there, a small but hard piece of shrapnel was found caught in his yarmulke, likely saving his life.

A spokesperson from Lanidado Hospital released a video of the incident:

The soldiers who were evacuated to Laniado mostly suffered shrapnel wounds on their heads, faces, backs, and limbs. Others were suffering from shock.

