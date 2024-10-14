REGULAR ANIMALS: “Beating Us With Sticks:” Hamas Prevents Gazans From Evacuating To Humanitarian Area

Last week, the IDF called on residents of northern Gaza to evacuate their homes for their safety ahead of an IDF operation in the Jabaliya area.

However, per their usual cruel ways of using civilians as human shields, Hamas terrorists are preventing civilians from heeding IDF directives.

Members of the IDF’s Unit 504 (human intelligence) received phone calls from Gazan civilians who reported that Hamas terrorists are beating them and preventing them from evacuating to the humanitarian zone.

Listen to one of the conversations below:

