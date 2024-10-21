IDF: Hezbollah Down To 30% Of Its Firepower

Three weeks have passed since the ground operation began in Lebanon, and the IDF estimates that about two-thirds of Hezbollah’s firepower has been destroyed.

According to IDF assessments, Hezbollah’s rocket fire capability is currently at only 30% of what it maintained before the war.

The IDF spokesperson stated on Monday that over 1,200 Hezbollah operatives have been eliminated as part of the ground operation, including seven Hezbollah brigade commanders, 21 battalion commanders, and 24 company commanders. In total, over 2,000 Hezbollah members have been eliminated since October 2023.

“The IDF forces continue targeted operations in the Lebanon area, in close cooperation between intelligence, air, and fire forces,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

Additionally, the spokesperson noted that the IDF has attacked over 3,200 terrorist targets, including hundreds of weapons storage sites, hundreds of launchers, anti-tank positions, terrorist infrastructure, and command posts. About 300 of these terrorist targets were attacked in just the last 24 hours.

The IDF’s Northern Command said that the ground operation will be completed within a few more weeks, enabling the return of northern residents to their homes.

