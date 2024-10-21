Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Eliminates Hezbollah’s Chief Financial Official In Syria


IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Monday evening that Israel eliminated Hezbollah’s chief financial official.

The official, who was not named, was killed in a targeted airstrike in Damascus on Monday.

Hagari said that the official oversaw the funneling of cash from Iran to Hezbollah. He entered his role only weeks ago after the former official was killed.

The elimination was one of several IDF strikes in recent days aimed at decimating Hezbollah’s financial network.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



