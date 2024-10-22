Seven East Jerusalem Palestinians Arrested for Spying and Plotting Attacks for Iran

Israeli authorities arrested seven Palestinians from East Jerusalem’s Beit Safafa neighborhood on suspicion of spying for Iran and plotting attacks in Israel, the Israel Police and Shin Bet security agency revealed on Tuesday. The arrests mark the fifth such case in just over a month, and the second within two days, highlighting escalating concerns over Iranian espionage in the region.

The suspects, aged 19 to 23, were reportedly planning the assassination of an Israeli nuclear scientist and the mayor of a major city in central Israel. According to the authorities, six of the suspects hold Israeli citizenship, while the seventh is a permanent resident.

The alleged ringleader, 23-year-old Rami Alian, is said to have been recruited by an Iranian agent. He then recruited the other members of the cell, who are accused of carrying out various missions for their Iranian handlers. These activities ranged from vandalism to more serious sabotage efforts, including setting a vehicle on fire in exchange for 2,000 NIS ($529) and purchasing weapons.

Authorities said the group had personal ties, which helped them operate as an organized cell, with each member playing a specific role. The suspects allegedly carried out acts of vandalism, such as posting graffiti demanding the release of Israeli hostages, and photographing sensitive sites in Jerusalem. The cell later escalated to more severe operations, including attempts to acquire explosives and weapons.

One of the most serious allegations involves Alian’s preparation to assassinate an Israeli nuclear scientist. Authorities claim he gathered detailed information on the target’s daily habits and movements, and was promised NIS 200,000 ($53,000) by his Iranian handlers to complete the mission. However, the cell was apprehended before they could carry out the assassination plot.

Security officials revealed that the cell’s activities were motivated by a mix of financial incentives and nationalist ideology, with Alian reportedly expressing pride in working for Iran. Unlike previous espionage cases, the suspects had direct communication with their Iranian handlers, bypassing intermediaries.

The arrests follow a series of similar incidents in recent months, as Israeli authorities continue to uncover Iranian-backed espionage plots. These include the arrest of an Ashkelon man in September for allegedly smuggling into Iran to carry out missions, and the recent arrests of seven Jewish immigrants from Azerbaijan accused of spying on Israeli military installations for Iran.

Authorities have extended the suspects’ detention until October 24, and the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office is expected to file serious charges related to national security violations.

