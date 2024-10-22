GREEN LIGHT: Trump Says Netanyahu Should “Do What He Wants” In Retaliation Attack Against Iran

Donald Trump has urged Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to act independently and make his own decision with regard to the IDF’s planned retaliation attack against Iran over the latter’s recent ballistic missiles barrage at the Jewish State.

In an interview with Saudi state-owned news outlet Al Arabiya, Trump was asked whether he would back Israeli airstrikes inside Iran in retaliation for Tehran’s missile barrage on Israel earlier in the month.

“Well, I think [Netanyahu is] going to do what he wants to do. And I think he has to do that,” Trump replied. He emphasized that Netanyahu’s decisions should be autonomous, free from influence by the Biden administration. Trump added that President Biden’s foreign policy record has been “historically horrible” and “incompetent.”

The former president went on to advise Netanyahu to disregard Biden’s suggestions entirely: “I would say what you do is anything [Biden] says, do the opposite, and you’ll be brilliant,” Trump said. He further claimed that Biden had given Netanyahu advice not to act, which Trump suggested placed Israel in greater danger.

Recent leaked U.S. intelligence documents indicate that Israel may indeed be preparing for a retaliatory strike against Iran, as the IDF is reportedly moving munitions and conducting air force exercises in preparation. The leaks, which surfaced on October 15 and 16, have prompted an investigation by the U.S. government into how the sensitive information became public.

In response to a question about his ability to bring peace to the Middle East, Trump confidently agreed with the suggestion that he could help resolve the ongoing conflict due to his close relationship with Netanyahu. “He does listen to me,” Trump said. “I want to see it all stop. I want to see the Middle East get back to peace, a real peace that’s going to be a lasting peace. And that’s going to happen.”

Though Trump declined to provide specifics on how he would prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, he expressed a willingness to negotiate with the country, citing his respect for Iran and its people. He characterized Iranians as “great negotiators” and suggested that it would be in their best interest to strike a deal. “In its own way [Iran] is probably in danger, maybe more so than they would have thought a month ago,” Trump commented, adding, “I don’t want to see people killed. Everyone’s being killed in the Middle East. I don’t want to see that.”

