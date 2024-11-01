Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
UNRWA Facility In Gaza Was Looted By Hamas Following October 7 Massacre, Former Guard Admits


In a video released by the IDF, a former security guard for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Jabalia alleged that Hamas fighters stormed an UNRWA facility following the outbreak of the post-October 7 war, forcibly seizing supplies and vehicles.

According to the man’s account in the video, Hamas terrorists overtook trucks filled with supplies and then commandeered UNRWA vehicles, using them as shields. “It’s a form of defense for them, so they can move around easily, transport, and get things,” he stated, as translated by the IDF.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



