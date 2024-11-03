Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Two Pittsburgh Residents, One Identified As “Hamas Operative,” Charged For Antisemitic Hate Crimes, Acquiring Explosives


Authorities have charged two Pittsburgh-area residents with hate crimes following a string of anti-Semitic vandalism at Jewish buildings in July. One suspect, Mohamad Hamad, allegedly self-identified as a “Hamas operative,” acquired explosive materials, and served as a member of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, according to court documents. Hamad, a dual U.S.-Lebanese citizen, reportedly communicated his willingness to martyr himself for his cause, as shown in encrypted Signal messages reviewed by the FBI.

The other individual, Talya Lubit, who is Jewish, faces charges as Hamad’s accomplice in spray-painting pro-Hamas graffiti on local Jewish institutions, including a Chabad in Squirrel Hill and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. Lubit’s messages with Hamad reveal conflicted sentiments about her Jewish identity, influenced by her strong anti-Israel views, the criminal complaint alleges. Lubit, a recent graduate of Dickinson College, expressed growing resentment toward Jewish identity in private messages with Hamad, sharing an image that depicted the Israeli flag with a swastika.

The suspects allegedly spray-painted “Jews 4 Palestine” and “Funds Genocide Jews” on Jewish community buildings.

The court documents indicate Hamad’s support for Squad-aligned Democrats, including donations to Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who have publicly criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza. Lubit was also part of a group defending Rep. Summer Lee, a freshman Pittsburgh congresswoman, after her calls for a ceasefire following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and her declaration that Israel is committing genocide.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BATTLE OF NERVES: Trump Reportedly Battling Anxiety, Losing Sleep Over Polls as Election Day Nears

Israel’s Northern Gaza Campaign Against Hamas Could Take Another Six Months, IDF Says

WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Mazuz Says To Daven For Trump Victory

Iran Already Capable Of Building Nuclear Weapons, Adviser To Supreme Leader Khamenei Claims

Ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon Could Be Reached in Two Weeks, Israeli Official Says

MAILBAG: President Trump PLEASE Stop the Self-Sabotage Before Election Day!

SEE THE FOOTAGE: IDF Commandos Capture Iran Intelligence Operative In Southern Syria

TOO CLOSE TO CALL: Trump And Harris Battling For Every Vote In Pivotal States, NYT Polls Show

Hatzolah of Passaic/Clifton Launches Paramedic Program in Partnership with St. Clare’s Hospital

Israeli Intel Assessment: 51 Of 101 Hostages Being Held By Hamas Are Likely Still Alive

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network