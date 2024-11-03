Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
SHOCKING PLANS: Iran Gears Up for Major Assault On Israel With Unseen Weaponry


Iran is reportedly planning an imminent attack on Israel, utilizing more powerful warheads and unspecified advanced weaponry not previously deployed, according to Iranian and Arab officials briefed on the developments who spoke to The Wall Street Journal.

Following an October 1 ballistic missile attack from Iranian territory, Israel responded with targeted airstrikes on October 26, prompting Tehran to issue a private warning to Cairo. An Egyptian official disclosed to The Journal that Iran communicated its intent for a “strong and complex” response.

The upcoming operation is expected to involve Iran’s military directly, marking a shift from prior assaults on April 13-14 and October 1, which were carried out solely by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). According to an Iranian official, the need to respond escalated after the loss of four Iranian soldiers and a civilian in the previous exchange.

Sources indicate that the planned assault will aggressively target Israeli military facilities, surpassing the intensity of previous attacks. Additionally, Iraqi territory may be leveraged as a launch site for Iranian projectiles, underscoring the anticipated scale and scope of the operation.

The potential for a large-scale response reflects growing tensions between the two nations, raising concerns over regional stability as both sides prepare for a possible confrontation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



