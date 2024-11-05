BREAKING: Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from his position.

Likuk member Yisrael Katz, who now serves as Foreign Minister, will serve as Defense Minister in place of Gallant.

New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar is expected to be appointed as as Foreign Minister in place of Katz.

Netanyahu released a video on Tuesday evening explaining his decision.

The prime minister stated: “My supreme commitment as Prime Minister of Israel is to ensure Israel’s security and lead us to a complete victory. In the midst of a war, now more than ever, full trust between the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister is essential.

“Unfortunately, although there was such trust in the first months of the war and we accomplished many things, over the past months this trust has eroded between me and the Defense Minister.

“Significant differences arose in the management of the war between me and Gallant, and these differences have been accompanied by statements and actions that contradicted government decisions and cabinet resolutions.

“I made many attempts to bridge these gaps, but they continued to widen. These differences even became known to the public in an unacceptable way, and worse, they reached the enemy’s awareness – our enemies reveled in this and benefited greatly from it.

“Different opinions in open debates, everyone knows, those who know me – this is my way of managing discussions, assessments, and decisions. Everyone knows this. But the trust crisis that developed between me and the Defense Minister has become public knowledge, and this crisis does not allow for the proper continuation of the war management. It’s not only me who is saying this, most members of the government and most cabinet members, almost all share this feeling that this cannot continue.

“In light of this, I decided today on the termination of the Defense Minister’s term. In his place, I have decided to appoint Minister Yisrael Katz. Yisrael Katz has already proven his capabilities and his contribution to national security as Foreign Minister, Finance Minister, Intelligence Minister for five years, and significantly, as a member of the Security Cabinet for many years.

“He brings with him an impressive combination of rich experience and practical skills. He is known as a bulldozer combined with responsibility and quiet determination – all essential skills for managing the war.”

Following the announcement, Gallant released a statement on X, saying: “The security of the state of Israel was and will always remain my life’s mission.”

Benny Gantz released a less idealistic statement saying: “Politics at the cost of the county’s security.”

